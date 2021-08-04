Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 37,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.