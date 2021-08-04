Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

LSCC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

