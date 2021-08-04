LCX Price Tops $0.0556 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, LCX has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and $726,883.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

