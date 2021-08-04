Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Under review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 272.10 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,313,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965,257. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The stock has a market cap of £16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.21.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

