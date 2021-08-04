LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.90

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 58359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LendingClub by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 541,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

