Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Lennar reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

