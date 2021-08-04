Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Lennox International stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.20. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.05. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,130. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

