Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leonardo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

