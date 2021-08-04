Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowers Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises about 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $7,625,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

