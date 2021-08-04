Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 127,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,767. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

