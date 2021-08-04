Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,114. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

