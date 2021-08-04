Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $821,643.59

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $821,643.59 and approximately $5,571.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,872.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.55 or 0.06815615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01377641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00360264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.30 or 0.00602665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00352912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00299448 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

