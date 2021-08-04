LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.98. LG Display shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.