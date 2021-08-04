LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

