LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.215-2.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.500 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.00.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 262,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.