LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.215-2.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.500 EPS.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.00.
LHC Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 262,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.
In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.