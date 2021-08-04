Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,532,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,210,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

