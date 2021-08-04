Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.76. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 2,951 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,100,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

