LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LFST opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

