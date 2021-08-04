LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LFST opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81.
In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
