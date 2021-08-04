Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lifestyle International in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifestyle International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

