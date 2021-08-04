Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $891.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.