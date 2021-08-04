Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,998 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $87.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

