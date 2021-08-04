Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Limelight Networks worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

