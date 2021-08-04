Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Limelight Networks worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

