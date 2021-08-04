Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 72,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

