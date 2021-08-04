Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,212. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

