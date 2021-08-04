Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 271,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

