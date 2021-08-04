Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €282.00 by Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €254.80 ($299.76) on Wednesday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a fifty-two week high of €262.20 ($308.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €245.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion and a PE ratio of 55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

