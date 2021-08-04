Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,125.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and last traded at GBX 2,125 ($27.76), with a volume of 20213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIO. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,782.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

