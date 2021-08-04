Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 415,801 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

