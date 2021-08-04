Lisa Wager Purchases 3,572 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Lisa Wager acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $75,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.