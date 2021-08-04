Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.38 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.47 or 0.00358970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.