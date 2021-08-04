Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $140,656.90

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Lition has a market cap of $140,656.90 and approximately $38,513.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded down 70.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

