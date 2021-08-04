Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.18. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,082. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $12,245,755. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

