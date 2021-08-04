LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 313,156 shares.The stock last traded at $86.48 and had previously closed at $83.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $63,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

