LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.91 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.71 million.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.