LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 74,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

