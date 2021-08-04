Livenodes (LNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017060 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001464 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

