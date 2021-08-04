LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $58.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 21,654 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in LivePerson by 55.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $353,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

