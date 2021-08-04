Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.