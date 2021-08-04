loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.
NYSE:LDI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 440,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,931. loanDepot has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.