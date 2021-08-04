loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 440,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,931. loanDepot has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

