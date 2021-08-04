Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0549 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $69,860.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,316,615 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

