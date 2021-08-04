LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,540.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00440901 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00797064 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

