Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0830 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $83.04 million and $17.81 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

