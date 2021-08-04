Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Loop Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LOOP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,115. The stock has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.
