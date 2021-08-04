Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Loop Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOOP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,115. The stock has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

