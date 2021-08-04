L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €394.95 ($464.65). L’Oréal shares last traded at €392.70 ($462.00), with a volume of 335,523 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €379.10.

About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

