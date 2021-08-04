Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $953,997.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

