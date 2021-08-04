Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 364,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $41,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

