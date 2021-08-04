Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 81,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.