Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.90 Billion

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $26.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $27.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $27.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.43 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.