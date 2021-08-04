LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 16,230 shares traded.

LSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.78. The firm has a market cap of £456.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

